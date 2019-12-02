Pedestrian dead after morning crash
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 8:29AM MST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 3:38PM MST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the morning of Dec. 2, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 52-year-old man has died after he was hit in a marked crosswalk on Monday morning.
He was crossing the street around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 107 Avenue and 130 Street when he was hit by a westbound Jeep Wrangler.
He was taken to hospital, where he died.
The 54-year-old man driving the Jeep did not suffer any injuries.