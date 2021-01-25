Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 2A
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 11:13AM MST
EDMONTON -- A Maskwacis man was killed while walking along a highway on Sunday.
Investigators were told the man was walking in the driving lane of Highway 2A south of Wetaskiwin when he was struck by a southbound vehicle around 1:20 a.m.
The 37-year-old died in hospital.
RCMP said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and cooperated with police.
Mounties are not expecting charges to follow.