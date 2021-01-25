EDMONTON -- A Maskwacis man was killed while walking along a highway on Sunday.

Investigators were told the man was walking in the driving lane of Highway 2A south of Wetaskiwin when he was struck by a southbound vehicle around 1:20 a.m.

The 37-year-old died in hospital.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Mounties are not expecting charges to follow.