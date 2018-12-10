

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are looking for a violent offender who was recently released to live in the Edmonton area.

Gregory Ottertail, 41, is wanted by Edmonton Police Service for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He was previously convicted of sexual and violent offences.

Authorities warned the public in November that he was being released and was considered likely to reoffend.

Police said Ottertail is 183 centimeters (6’) tall, weighs 84 kilograms (186 pounds), and has brown eyes and black hair.

Edmonton Police Service considers Ottertail to be of high risk to offend violently, and said members of the public should not approach him.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.