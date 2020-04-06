EDMONTON -- A man is wanted for attempted murder after a 28-year-old Edmontonian was shot nearly two years ago.

Guled (Ali) Mohamed, 30, is wanted on province-wide warrants and is believed to be armed and dangerous by police.

On Aug. 17, 2018, a man was shot in his home near 113 Avenue and 68 Street. He survived the life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police told CTV News Edmonton there had been a party at the home and the shooting happened after someone tried to end it.

“Since 2018, detectives have worked through several investigative steps that ultimately lead to the identification of Guled Mohamed as this suspect,” police said.

Mohamed is 6’1” and between 190 and 210 pounds.

Those with information about his location are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 and advised not to approach him. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477