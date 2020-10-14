Advertisement
Princess Theatre temporarily closes citing 'current conditions' in film industry
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:35PM MDT
In this screen grab, a Google Maps street view of the Princess Theatre in Edmonton is pictured. (Google Maps)
EDMONTON -- The Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue announced Wednesday it will be temporarily closing due to "current conditions" in the film industry.
The theatre says it is "unfeasible" to continue operating as it has been for the past four months, and hopes to reopen "at some point."
The Princess Theatre reopened during the pandemic in a limited capacity in June.
The operating hours were previously reduced in July to Friday through Sunday screenings only.