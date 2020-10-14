EDMONTON -- The Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue announced Wednesday it will be temporarily closing due to "current conditions" in the film industry.

Unfortunately, we are temporarily closing the Princess Theatre for the next while under current circumstances. We hope to reopen at some point, and will keep you updated as circumstances develop. Thank you for the support over these last four months. pic.twitter.com/yQRK8W3dBB — Princessonwhyte (@princessonwhyte) October 14, 2020

The theatre says it is "unfeasible" to continue operating as it has been for the past four months, and hopes to reopen "at some point."

The Princess Theatre reopened during the pandemic in a limited capacity in June.

The operating hours were previously reduced in July to Friday through Sunday screenings only.