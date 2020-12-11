EDMONTON -- Edmonton property owners will have a zero per cent tax increase next year for the first time in decades.

City council completed budget deliberations on Friday and approved the freeze for 2021.

"I'm pleased to say that today, city council passed a budget that strikes the right balance between finding efficiencies during these trying economic times while also ensuring that we're supporting economic recovery and protecting key city services and infrastructure," Mayor Don Iveson said.

The city has been dealing with major budget constraints because of the COVID-19 pandemic and approved $57.4 million in budget reductions.

The cuts include layoffs, but most of the approximately 300 jobs being eliminated will be positions that are already vacant.

Council voted to continue funding the Eastglen Leisure Centre, the Scona and Oliver Pools and the Tipton and Oliver arenas on Wednesday, despite potential cost savings of $1.2 million.

Planned funding for transit service hours, the city's spay and neuter program and Community Investment Operating Grants will also be maintained.

This is the first time since 1997 that taxes have not increased.

The city will continue to look for efficiencies to save money over the longer term.

"This work will be critical to how the city adapts to the new normal and emerges hopefully stronger than before," Iveson said.

In July, the city estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the city between $200 and $360 million over the next two years.

