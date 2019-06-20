Rainfall warning in effect for Edmonton and surrounding areas
Thunderstorm in Edmonton on June 19, 2019.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:42AM MDT
Over 40mm of rain has already fallen in parts of the Edmonton Metro Region since early Wednesday.
Rain continues this morning and a rainfall warning remains in effect for the City.
However, CTV Meteorologist Josh Classen says the steady rain should end by midday and we'll likely only pick up another 5-10mm.
Classen says Edmonton may even see a few sunny breaks later today.
But, although the "steady" rain should be done, he's not ruling out the chance of a "scattered" shower late this afternoon and/or this evening.
Total rainfall in the region is expected to be around 50-60mm by this afternoon.
Areas to the west of Edmonton will continue to see some steadier rain through the morning and into this afternoon.
Some spots could get another 15-30mm on top of the 40-70mm they received Wednesday.
In the mountains, a snowfall warning remains in effect for Jasper with about 10cm of snow possible.
You can find the full 10-day forecast for any spot in Alberta on the CTV Edmonton Weather App.