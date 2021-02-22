EDMONTON -- It’s a busy time for Rollie Pemberton, otherwise known as Cadence Weapon. He’s just released a new single, a new video, and he’s about to start on a book.

His newly released single Senna was driven by a thought he couldn’t get out his head.

“I just kept like getting car imagery when I was making the song, and then it came to me, Senna Senna Senna.” Pemberton told CTV News Edmonton.

The single is inspired by Brazilian racecar driver Airton Senna. Pemberton wrote the song after watching a documentary on the driver.

“He was just a maverick, and that’s the way I try to live my artistic life, and I saw a lot of parallels there.”

Parallel Worlds is the name of Cadence Weapon’s latest album. The rapper touches on a lot of subjects on the record.

“I’m talking about institutional racism, structural racism and I’ve done a lot of reading about it and I feel like an artist. I need to reflect the times that I am in.”

In addition to his rap talents, Pemberton is Edmonton’s former poet laureate.

“I loved being the poet laureate. I think I still am. It’s like president. You can still call me poet laureate,” he said.

Pemberton now makes his home in Toronto, where he is a successful rapper, producer, poet and soon to be author. He just signed a deal to write a book and he says it will highlight where he’s from.

“I am going to talk about my grandfather Rollie Miles from the Edmonton football team, about being a black family in Edmonton at a time when there wasn’t as much diversity. I feel like it’s going to be one of the most Edmonton books ever. I feel like that’s my responsibility.”

For now though he’s enjoying the ride he’s on with his new song Senna.

“Inspiration can come from strange places, but it seems to be resonating with a lot of people, and I’ve been getting a lot of shoutouts from Brazilians as well.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil.