Athabasca RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in northern Alberta.

Police say on September 24, a disguised male entered Jo-Kat’s store on Highway 813 in Calling Lake.

It was reported the suspect demanded money after waving a weapon. Police said he left the scene in a white truck, heading northbound on Highway 813.

Officials later found the truck on fire near the Calling Lake airstrip.

The suspect is being described as:

Indigenous

In his 20s

With a stocky build

Stands between 5’9” and 6’

Weighs approximately 250 pounds

Large face

Neck tattoos

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122.