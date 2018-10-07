Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP searching for armed robbery suspect in northern Alta.
Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 11:10AM MDT
Athabasca RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in northern Alberta.
Police say on September 24, a disguised male entered Jo-Kat’s store on Highway 813 in Calling Lake.
It was reported the suspect demanded money after waving a weapon. Police said he left the scene in a white truck, heading northbound on Highway 813.
Officials later found the truck on fire near the Calling Lake airstrip.
The suspect is being described as:
- Indigenous
- In his 20s
- With a stocky build
- Stands between 5’9” and 6’
- Weighs approximately 250 pounds
- Large face
- Neck tattoos
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122.