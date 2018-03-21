A Red Deer man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations he had posed as a U.S. soldier at Remembrance Day ceremonies was sentenced Wednesday.

Peter Toth, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of military uniforms and certificates, a third charge was dropped.

Toth was charged after he attended a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in uniform, while claiming to be a former U.S. Marine Corp. scout sniper in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A number of veterans gathered at the Red Deer law courts Wednesday for Toth’s appearance.

“For him to do what he did, it’s like him desecrating their graves and we’re not going to stand for it,” Robert Dale, a veteran with the Canadian Forces said.

When he attended ceremonies, it was reported he wore a Purple Heart pin, symbolizing he was wounded in action. He also forged military documents.

“To make up those documents, to go out of your way and purposefully buy a rag tag uniform, that’s the best way to describe it, it’s pre-meditation,” Gord Swaitkewich, with Stolen Valour Canada, said.

Court heard Wednesday that Toth destroyed the medals and the forged certificate. He did not speak, but it was noted he took full responsibility and hopes to learn from his mistakes.

Toth was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

With files from Tyson Fedor