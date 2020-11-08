EDMONTON -- A man charged with the second-degree murder of a Ponoka woman is also facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a homicide in Wetaskiwin earlier in the year, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.

Ryan Jake Applegarth, 28, was taken into custody on Nov. 5 in Ponoka after the body of Chantelle Firingstoney, 26, was found in a residential complex the same day.

Applegarth was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Applegarth also made headlines earlier in the year after police charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Jamison Samuel Louis, 34, in Wetaskiwin on Jan. 3. He was also charged with pointing a shotgun at two other men on the same occasion.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 28 because police were unsure of his whereabouts. At the time, Mounties asked the public not to approach him, saying he could be armed.

He was arrrested on Feb. 5 in connection with the Wetaskwin charges.