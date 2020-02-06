EDMONTON -- A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to a 34-year-old Wetaskiwin man's death was found by RCMP on Wednesday.

Ryan Jake Applegarth was arrested Feb. 5 and taken into custody.

RCMP's Major Crimes Unit asked for the public's help in locating him earlier in the month, but warned he could be armed and should not be approached.

The unit is in charge of the investigation into a man's Jan. 3 death in Wetaskiwin.

Neighbours would tell CTV News Edmonton in the following days they heard what sounded like gunshots the night of his death.