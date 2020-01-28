EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man who allegedly killed another man south of Edmonton in early January.

Mounties were called to a Wetaskiwin home on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. after a 34-year-old man was found dead.

After an investigation, the RCMP charged 27-year-old Ryan Jake Applegarth with first-degree murder; however, his whereabouts are unknown and police believe he is Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis or the Edmonton area.

"He is believed to be armed and should not be approached," RCMP said.

Applegarth is described as Indigenous, 5'11" tall, 181 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 780-312-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.