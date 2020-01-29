Red Deer man, woman facing total of 141 drug and firearm charges
Two people are facing more than 100 charges after police found firearms and drugs in a Red Deer home in November. Jan. 29, 2020. (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A man and woman are facing a staggering number of drug and firearm charges after police executed a search warrant in Red Deer.
Red Deer RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service began to search for a woman after a wallet theft in Red Deer and the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle in Edmonton.
Police found out the woman was living in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Inglewood and conducted a search warrant on Nov. 13.
During the search warrant, police found a man hiding in the home and arrested him, RCMP said. Officers also seized 11 firearms, ammunition, drugs, a stolen laptop, stolen identification and a vehicle that was purchased fraudulently.
While police were in her home, the woman was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle. Officers seized two rifles, stolen police equipment and stolen Alberta licence plates in the vehicle.
Savannah Korth, 23, and Connor Muelle, 26, face a total of 141 charges.
The two are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6.