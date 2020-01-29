EDMONTON -- A man and woman are facing a staggering number of drug and firearm charges after police executed a search warrant in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service began to search for a woman after a wallet theft in Red Deer and the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle in Edmonton.

Police found out the woman was living in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Inglewood and conducted a search warrant on Nov. 13.

During the search warrant, police found a man hiding in the home and arrested him, RCMP said. Officers also seized 11 firearms, ammunition, drugs, a stolen laptop, stolen identification and a vehicle that was purchased fraudulently.

While police were in her home, the woman was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle. Officers seized two rifles, stolen police equipment and stolen Alberta licence plates in the vehicle.

Savannah Korth, 23, and Connor Muelle, 26, face a total of 141 charges.

The two are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6.