Police have confirmed the death of 25-year-old man who was found in a truck near Redwater over the Easter weekend is homicide, and RCMP are investigating.

At about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Gunner Christie was found in a Ford Ranger truck, in a ditch on Range Road 234 north of Township Road 580 by a passerby.

RCMP confirmed Thursday that Christie had been shot. An autopsy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined his death was a homicide.

Police said Thursday that no arrests had been made in the incident, but investigators have determined this was not a random event – and there is no risk to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Christie’s activities leading up to the incident to call Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3600.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything or anyone suspicious is asked to call and share those details with investigators.