EDMONTON -- The Jensen Lakes Library in St. Albert will reopen to the public on July 16.

The branch library has been closed since March 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It began accepting curbside pickups and returns in June.

The decision to reopen for in-person services comes just two weeks after the St. Albert Public Library opened its downtown location.

“The reopening of the Downtown Library has gone smoothly, and we’ve heard many appreciative comments from the community about how safe and comfortable they feel coming back to the Library,” customer services manager Kathleen Troppmann said in a written release. "We’re excited to build on that success."

The first two hours of each opening day at the Jensen Lakes branch will be reserved for seniors and people who are immunocompromised or have other health risks.

Jensen Lakes Library opens with designated times for at-risk community members - https://t.co/qOHj4n8MT2 pic.twitter.com/F6Nnw1PoBJ — St. Albert Library (@StAlbertLibrary) July 15, 2020

Computer use will be limited to one person at a time and only eight customers will be allowed inside at any time.

"Because JLL is an open space, it’s easy to see everyone in the building and maintain physical distance," Troppmann said. "We think those who are feeling nervous about visiting public spaces will appreciate that.”

The library will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The downtown location is open 12 p.m. 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Safety precautions are in place, including hand sanitizer stations. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Library items signed out before the closure are due on July 30.