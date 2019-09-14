

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





A crash involving two semis has shut down part of Highway 43 east of Mayerthorpe.

The crash happened before noon on Saturday.

RCMP tell CTV News Edmonton both semis were heading west at the time of the collision.

One of the trucks was transporting petroleum distillate and leaked after the crash, but it was contained quickly.

The other semi was hauling sand boxes.

Police said one of the truck drivers was injured, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Highway 43 westbound is closed, and traffic is being diverted to allow for clean-up.

RCMP did not give a timeline as to when the highway would reopen.