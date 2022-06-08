Sohi dons Avalanche jersey after Oilers elimination from playoffs

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made good on a bet with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock on Wednesday by donning a Colorado Avalanche jersey.

The two mayors made a bet on the outcome of the Western Conference Final on May 31 with the losing mayor to wear the winning team’s jersey

Sohi posted a photo of himself in the jersey to Twitter.

Sigh. A deal’s a deal. @MayorHancock, this one’s for you. 😅



Best of luck to the @Avalanche as they move forward in the playoffs, and thank you to the kind folks at @Unitedsport1928 for obliging my jersey request. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GsJ52jJ8Gr — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) June 9, 2022

His post comes the day after Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and some members of Calgary’s city council wore Oilers jerseys to a city council meeting following the Flames lost to the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta in Round 2 of the playoffs.

Sohi, Gondek, and members of both city councils also made donations to the Kids with Cancer Society as part of the bet.