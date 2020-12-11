EDMONTON -- The body found in a southeast Edmonton home on Wednesday has been identified as a 20-year-old man, and police have ruled his death a homicide.

Officers were called to a home in the area of 34 Avenue and 58 Street at approximately 3 a.m. after Rauf Abdu Muzero’s body was found.

His death was initially determined to be suspicious, and EPS ruled it a homicide Thursday after his autopsy but it is withholding the cause of death “for investigative reasons.”

EPS believes Muzero’s death could be connected to “events” at the Hillview One townhouse complex on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.