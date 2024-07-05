St. Albert man arrested after asking minors for sex, assaulting boy at strip mall

A St. Albert man was arrested for allegedly approaching two minors and asking for them for sex.

On June 26, a man approached two 15-year-old girls in the Mission Ridge Shopping Centre parking lot on McKenney Avenue asking if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

According to RCMP, the girls told their 14-year-old friend about what happened – the friend went to confront him and was punched in the face.

St. Albert RCMP said in a release that the information provided by the public was crucial in identifying the suspect and that further information about the suspect cannot be released until information is sworn.