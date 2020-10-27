EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP have charged a 41-year-old man after an investigation involving sexual exploitation, making child pornography and child luring.

Russell Drury allegedly began communicating with a 15-year-old girl in 2017. Police say she was asked to make “sexually explicit material” and met with Drury on several occasions for sexual purposes.

Drury has been charged with sexual exploitation, two counts of child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The crimes took place between October 2017 and March 2020, according to RCMP.

Drury was released from custody with numerous conditions after a judicial hearing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on this incident, or on any other incidents, to contact the St. Albert detachment at 780-458-7700. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.