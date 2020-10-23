EDMONTON -- An RCMP constable who was accused in 2019 of being involved in an altercation with a member of the public in his home while off duty is facing more charges related to the incident.

Const. Matthew Howson was charged on Oct. 22 with criminal harassment, intimidation of a crown witness and breach of an undertaking.

Howson has been accused of harassing witnesses of the 2019 altercation.

He has been suspended with pay until the charges are addressed in court; he's scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Nov. 4.

Howson was charged with assault following the altercation at his home in September of last year.