Students learn road safety at annual bike rodeo
Students at Nellie Carlson School participated in a bike rodeo on June 4, 2019. (GALEN MCDOUGALL/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:26AM MDT
Hundreds of students at Nellie Carlson School in south Edmonton took part in a bike rodeo on Tuesday morning.
Around 600 students learned the rules of the road and bike safety as they took part in the annual event.
The rodeo included drills about safety on the way to school, and sustainable transportation.