Dozens gathered outside of Wetaskiwin city hall Tuesday to call for change to a deadly intersection.

There have been four fatal collisions at the corner of Highway 13 and Highway 814 in the past five years.

On July 5, it's where Madison Stephan was killed.

"I'd really hate for someone else to feel the pain I feel," Isaiah Newman, who organized the protest, told CTV News Edmonton. "The pain that the family feels, I really think something needs to be done."

Protesters say crashes involve vehicles turning left to go north to Millet or Beaumont, or south to Wetaskiwin's city centre or hospital.

"We'll have people in the left and straight lane just sitting there waiting and people will go straight through the right turning lane," Newman explained. "Short term we could get some barriers out there, we could get some traffic control devices limiting speed, and long term I'd like to see a roundabout or some lights."

Mayor Tyler Gandam is not hopeful change is on the way.

"What we’ve been told is that the intersection ranks about 900 on the priority list with the province," he said.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Transportation Minister Ric McIver said he has been in contact with the City of Wetaskiwin.

"Alberta Transportation will work with the City of Wetaskiwin to determine the next steps for potential intersection improvements."

Meanwhile, Stephan's friends and family will continue to push for changes to the intersection.

"This is her legacy and she'd be happy to know she's saved someone else," her best friend Briana Kelm said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch