It'll be another cloudy and cool morning in Edmonton and area.

But, the day won't end like the past few days.

The clouds will break a bit and we'll get some sun poking through this afternoon!

AND...there's more sun in the forecast over the next few days.

It'll start warming up, too. We'll get to about 14 or 15 today.

That's still slightly cooler than average (but a lot better than Tuesday's high of 11).

By tomorrow - we're up around 20 in the sun.

Afternoon highs stay near 20 Friday/Saturday with Partly Cloudy skies.

Slightly cooler air drops in for Sun/Mon/Tue.

Highs pull back to the 15-20 range (right around average for mid-Sept).

Precipitation Outlook

A few scattered pockets of showers are possible today (mostly in the west this afternoon).

Most of Central and Northern Alberta will be dry on Thursday.

Friday PM/Eve - an area of showers is forecast to push through North-Central AB.

Areas from Slave Lake/Westlock to Fort McMurray/Cold Lake are most likely to get wet.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 14

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 11

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18