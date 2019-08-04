A Red Deer man says he's lucky to escape uninjured after getting hit with a flying paddle board during a powerful windstorm near Sylvan Lake last weekend.

Last Saturday, Al Sim spent the day on the water surfing with his daughter before winds picked up.

He was walking to the beach when he was clipped by a paddle board that had caught air during the windstorm.

"Then all of a sudden, whammo to the back of the head," said Sim.

Sim's security video caught images of the paddle board cartwheeling through the air.

"A blast of sand came up in my face and that's what saved me," he said. "Once the sand came up, I turned my head and got the paddle board on the back of the head."

Sim could only partly avoid the flying board that smashed into a foot washer more than 20 metres away.

He estimates last week's storm caused about $70,000 in damage to his property.