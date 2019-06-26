A group of new-wave sports have been approved for the Paris 2024 Games.

The International Olympic Committee has voted to add breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.

The sports, with the exception of breakdancing, will also be a part of Tokyo 2020.

Jonah Street, an 18-year-old climber from Edmonton, is excited about his sport being added to one of the greatest sports events.

"It's something that you definitely hoped would happen, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast," Street said.

Street made the national youth team earlier this month, and now he's motivated to be in Paris in five years.