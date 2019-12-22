EDMONTON -- The wife of a man who was shot outside a Red Deer Walmart on Friday says she can’t understand the act of random violence.

Two people were charged in the fatal shooting of 69-year-old Jim Williams, police announced on Sunday, also revealing the incident was not targeted as was first suspected.

Roxine Williams told CTV News Edmonton she and her husband had gone to the store to pick up deoderant, and that she stayed behind waiting for Jim in their vehicle.

Jim was getting in the car when Roxine says she heard a "pop."

“He slammed the door and said, ‘Stay there,’ he yelled at me,” she recalled.

Williams said she heard several more pops. When she felt safe enough to leave the vehicle, her husband of 44 years was on the ground.

RCMP say there was an altercation. Jim, who also went by CJ, was taken to hospital where he later died.

“They took my best friend,” Williams said. “My husband. My travel partner. They took him away from me.”

Shooting no longer believed to be targeted: police

According to police, the suspect then fled the south Walmart in a stolen vehicle driven by a woman.

Shortly after the shooting Rimbey RCMP received a report of another stolen vehicle in their area, and two stolen vehicles were spotted by RCMP Air Services.

A spike belt was used to stop both vehicles on Highway 11.

Police said the woman was captured from the vehicle, but that the man ran from police. He was caught shortly after.

Both people were in custody by 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

RCMP originally said the shooting appeared to be targeted, but issued an update two days later.

“Initially we believed it was a targeted shooting,” said Const. Shelley Nasheim.

“I think that originated because of the initial complaints that came in, because only one person was shot,” Nasheim added.

Jim’s family said he never had any run-ins with the law.

"Nobody would shoot Jim. And anybody that knew him said that," Roxine said. "Jim was never involved. Jim would give his shirt off his back."

His wife described him as a family man who loved camping, history and target shooting.

She said she’s not ready to forgive the people responsible for his death.

“But I hope in the future, because Jim was just a forgiving person, that I can find it in me to forgive them,” Williams said.

18-year-old charged with second-degree murder

Chase Freed, 18, and Crystal Maurice, 30, both of Red Deer, face several charges.

Freed has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder while using a firearm, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, dangerous operation, and theft of motor vehicle.

Maurice has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, dangerous operation and theft of motor vehicle.

Freed is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 6, 2020.

Maurice is set to appear on Dec. 23.

RCMP are