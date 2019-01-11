

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A third person has been charged in connection to the death of a woman northeast of Edmonton.

Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack, 30, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with first-degree murder after 25-year-old Lindsay Jackson was found dead on the North Saskatchewan River near Brosseau, Alta. on Oct. 3.

Jackson had gone missing from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation on Sept. 22.

In December, RCMP announced Edmontononians Jena Lynn Hunter and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer—26 and 23, respectively—were charged with first-degree murder.

Whiskeyjack will appear in court Feb. 7.

RCMP are not looking for anymore suspects.