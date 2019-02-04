A third person is facing over two dozen charges related to an animal abuse case west of Edmonton.

Alberta SPCA has charged Robert Hugh Cornell, 60, with nine counts each of causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide food and water, and failing to provide adequate care when an animal is wounded or ill.

He is set to appear in Evansburg court on March 11.

Patricia Moore and Ross Atkinson collectively face more than 100 charges in the case. Three horses were found dead and numerous other animals were found unwell on Moore’s property in the Evansburg area last month.