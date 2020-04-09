EDMONTON -- A nature-assisted therapy ranch near Ardrossan has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering its services online.

"Even if they can't leave their house, us being able to show what we're doing or show live what the animals are doing, being here right here with us right now,” said Dreamcatcher founder Eileen Bona, a registered psychologist. "It helps them, it gives them a moment to check out and imagine that they're here too."

Dreamcatcher Ranch has clients that range from those who have been displaced through the foster care system to those dealing with depression and or anxiety.

"We have a lot of people saying this is a lifeline for them because many of the people that are at risk of, lots of bad things in life," said Bona. "This allows them to stay connected."

Dreamcatcher is also doing live Facebook sessions and in-person visits one family at a time and by appointment only.

You can find more information about the ranch on their website.