EDMONTON -- Patches of the capital region and westward are being hit with snow Monday.

A snowfall warning was issued for Albertans between Spruce Grove, Swan Hills, Edson, and as far south as Rimbey.

"The snow is expected to taper off this afternoon with total accumulations reaching 10 to 15 centimetres," a statement by Environment Canada read.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow."

The snowfall started Sunday evening throughout the region.

By Monday morning, fields and streets in Leduc south of the capital city had been lightly dusted, although rain was quickly melting whatever snow had accumulated.

However, grounds around Edmonton International Airport were clear of any white stuff.

While forecasts were predicting 10 to 15 centimetres west of Edmonton, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologist Josh Classen expected most communities would not see that much.

Temperatures in Edmonton were supposed to climb to 10 degrees Monday afternoon, and to the mid-to-upper teens on Tuesday with some sun and warm weather.