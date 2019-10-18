EDMONTON -- Protesters are gathering in downtown Edmonton for two opposing rallies set to officially begin at noon.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is in Edmonton for the Strike for Climate Action. The march began at Beaver Hills House Park and is moving down Jasper Avenue to the Alberta Legislature for the rally.

"I didn’t know too much about Greta, I just heard her in the news, but when I heard about this event I learned a bit more about her, and I am just absolutely like amazed by not only her passion, but her courage as well," Lily Pallot told CTV News Edmonton.

"We’re already noticing counter protestors show up and unfortunately they’re being a little bit aggressive already so we’ll see how it goes," said Michael James with Extinction Rebellion Edmonton.

The #ClimateStrike rally is ramping up on Jasper Ave. March should start heading to the #ableg in about 15 minutes. People being organized now, waiting for @GretaThunberg to arrive #YEG pic.twitter.com/wurtNgafXG — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) October 18, 2019

The counter-protest has been organized by United We Roll for Canada. A convoy to Edmonton began in Red Deer early Friday morning and is expected to gather supporters along the route.

"We're just fighting for our rights. Fighting to be heard," convoy participant Albert Sauve said as the group gathered.

"It's a message to anyone that's against oil and gas industry: this is our livelihood. Leave us be," Laura Miller added.

This is the same group that took a convoy of trucks to Parliament Hill in February to protest the carbon tax and show their support for pipelines in Canada.

The City of Edmonton and Edmonton police are warning of traffic delays.

The provincial government wished Thunberg well but has no plans to meet with her. Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson have reached out.