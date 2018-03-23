Police west of Edmonton have arrested and charged three individuals after an investigation into a series of thefts at the Tri Leisure Wellness Centre in Spruce Grove.

Investigators with the Spruce Grove RCMP detachment said they had been working with officials at the Tri Leisure Wellness Centre for the past month.

RCMP said officers used bait lockers and items in the investigation – and on Friday, RCMP said three people: Coady Blenkhorn, 23, Rebecca Cardinal, 25, and Lorraine Cardinal, 50, had been arrested and faced 20 charges.

Blenkhorn and Rebecca Cardinal were released and are scheduled to appear in court, Lorraine Cardinal remains in custody.