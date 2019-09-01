Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV was rear-ended by a semi on Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton.

The collision happened near the intersection of Township Road 540 at 1:34 p.m.

Police say northbound traffic had been stopped due to an unrelated investigation when the transport truck collided with the SUV.

A female passenger of the SUV was airlifted to hospital by STARS. Her condition was unknown.

The man driving the SUV was taken by an ambulance. The driver of the semi was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Northbound traffic has continued to be rerouted via Township Road 534, and the roadblock is expected to last until early Sunday evening.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

RCMP continue to investigate.