Officials with Strathcona County said more than a dozen firefighters were still working to put out a wildfire in the northern part of the county.

Strathcona County Emergency Services, along with crews from Fort Saskatchewan and Lamont County were still fighting the wildfire in the area of Township Road 564 and Range Road 211.

Firefighters were first called to the fire at noon Saturday, May 12.

Crews were working to control the fire Monday, and officials said no buildings had been lost.

However, three farms had been voluntarily evacuated, and police were on scene helping direct traffic.

An evacuation order has not been sent out, but if residents choose to leave, they’re asked to register at the Bruderheim Fire Station as a precaution.

On Monday, the county said 15 firefighters, two command staff, four brush trucks, three dozers and five water tenders were on the scene. A helicopter was also being used to keep track of the fire and to fight the fire from the air.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry assisted by providing an aerial tanker drop to protect a property managed by Value Creation Group of Companies, and CP Rail spur line.

Meanwhile, a fire advisory remains in effect in Strathcona County. The advisory only allows for recreational fires in covered fire pits, pots, bowls, or chimineas, approved fire pits within recognized campgrounds and parks, and propane and natural gas appliances.

No other fires are allowed until the advisory is lifted, including burning barrels and fireworks.

The fine for failure to comply with the fire advisory, burn permit conditions and the fire bylaw is $1,000, in addition to the charges for the cost of responding to any fires.