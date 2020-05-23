EDMONTON -- The United Conservative Party has confirmed it is applying for federal funding to help pay its staff.

A spokesperson for the party said the UCP is a not-for-profit organization, and because of the pandemic, it has lost out on fundraising opportunities.

“Rather than fire staff, we plan to apply for the temporary federal program, like thousands of other business and non-profits have across the country, to help maintain our 8 staff and the families that rely on them,” said spokesperson Evan Menzies.

“The alternative was laying off staff and putting those individuals on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)/Employment Insurance.”

All four of the major federal political parties in Canada have also applied for the federal wage subsidy program.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Alberta NDP to ask if it has applied for federal funding.