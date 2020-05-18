United Cycle on south side to reopen Tuesday
Published Monday, May 18, 2020 4:05PM MDT
United Cycle in south Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- A local sporting goods store is gearing up to reopen just in time for summer activities.
The south side location of United Sport and Cycle will open its doors on Tuesday.
During the pandemic the store has been doing by appointment only visits for bikes.
The west end location however won't be opening anytime soon.
The south side store will be open Monday to Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.