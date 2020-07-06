EDMONTON -- Nearly 20 vehicles parked in a south Edmonton neighbourhood were targeted by a vandal over the weekend.

In total, 18 vehicles were vandalized. Some saw their tires slashed. At least one vehicle was keyed.

They were parked on 78 and 79 Streets between 105 and 106 Avenues in the Forest Heights community.

Vehicles of a nearby apartment building were also damaged, police said.

Edmonton Police Service believes the crimes happened between 7 p.m. July 4 and 1 a.m. July 5.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the spree or who has security footage that could help the case to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.