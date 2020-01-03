EDMONTON -- A day after Alberta's top doctor shared news of the province's first vaping-associated lung illness, the vaping industry is sharing its concerns about the illicit e-liquid market.

The unidentified adult patient was diagnosed with Alberta's first and Canada's 15th instance of the rare respiratory illness after feeling symptoms like shortness of breath and coughing, according to Alberta Health Services.

"They did require treatment in hospital, but have since been discharged and they're recovering at home," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

She said the patient had been using nicotine-containing vaping products obtained from a commercial source.

However, those who work in the vaping industry say more information is needed before drawing conclusions about the products.

"Regulations are developing in the province of Alberta and the federal government continues to strengthen regulations around water-soluble nicotine e-liquid," said Darryl Tempest, the executive director of the Canadian Vaping Association.

"It's a key definition that requires a lot of thought, because if you look at all the lung illnesses in the United States and confirmed by the CDC, they have been attributed solely to illicit products containing THC and vitamin E oil along with other properties that have created these illnesses."

While there have only been 15 cases of vaping-associated lung illness in Canada, there have been 55 deaths linked to vaping in the U.S. as of Dec. 27, according to AHS.

U.S. health officials have identified vitamin E acetate as a "chemical of concern" in those cases, something Tempest said is only used in illicit products.

He said the Canadian Vaping Association supports Alberta's ongoing review of Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act, with new legislation expected to be tabled this spring, because it will help weed out illicit products that are coming into Canada.

"There have been no illness attributed to water-soluble nicotine e-liquid, so we really support the investigations from health authorities, but it's really important that they allow Albertans and Canadians to understand that these dangerous products have come to Canada and will create lung illnesses," he said.

But health authorities, he said, must do a better job of educating Albertans what to watch out for instead of painting all vape products with the same brush.

In the latest vaping illness case, he said even though the product may have been purchased from a commercial store, it could still have come from an illicit source.

"If you look at head shops or unregulated shops, I can't tell you what types of products or where they buy those products. That's why regulation is so important," he said.

One Edmonton shop owner says the rise in vape-related illness in North America has hurt business, but he agrees that illicit products are to blame.

"Vitamin E, THC or CBD oils, that's why they're getting sick," said Lovejeet Singh of VapeInn Cigar and Smokes.

He said as a retailer, he puts his trust in reputable vape brands like Juul, 12 Monkeys and Naked 100.

He said vaping also has other benefits for people who are trying to give up smoking combustible tobacco, which poses known health risks including lung cancer.

"There are tons of customers, I know them personally, they convert to the vaping and they are liking it and enjoying it," he said. "They're saving lots of money, and there's no tar."

Customer Alicia Erickson somewhat agrees.

"It could have helped me quit smoking if I stopped buying smokes, but it's not going to keep you from smoking by itself," she said. "I would say I'm smoking less."

While industry stakeholders await the province's new legislation, the Canadian Vaping Association says it's adamantly against suggestions of a flavour ban.

"We need to cap nicotine levels and get back to what this product was always meant to be, which is a harm reduction tool for smokers, and that's it," said Tempest.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg