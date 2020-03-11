EDMONTON -- A person connected to the Alberta oilfield company whose logo appeared on a heavily criticized 'Greta' decal volunteered with the RCMP detachment that investigated and found the sticker did not meet the threshold for child pornography, Alberta RCMP have confirmed.

RCMP Alberta addressed the situation on social media after being directly asked about the connection.

We can confirm this individual is a volunteer with the Auxiliary program. You can find more information about the program, here: https://t.co/a2XgBHxFPf — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 6, 2020

The person has not been named, but RCMP said they have a "business relationship" with Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services. The company's logo featured on the sticker, which was reportedly distributed at X-Site Energy worksites.

RCMP did not make it clear whether the person continues to volunteer. It is also unknown how long they volunteered for or at what capacity, as the Auxiliary Program mentioned on Twitter was suspended in Red Deer in 2015.

"Red Deer RCMP General Investigative Services only investigated whether the image depicted could be considered Child Pornography under the Criminal Code," K Division media relations manager Fraser Logan told CTV News Edmonton.

"Red Deer RCMP would not have pursued any further line of investigation past that determination, as the complaint made was only about the depiction on the decal."

He added auxiliaries are never involved in investigations, whether criminal or not.

"There was nothing ever to suggest, leading into this investigation, that an Auxiliary with the Detachment had this business relationship."

At other locations across Canada, the two-year-old auxiliary program helps with community policing and crime prevention. It has three tiers where members:

Participate in community policing services like public education, community fundraising, public ceremonies and non-enforcement support to operations. They are supervised by RCMP;

Can join community presence on foot or bike during traffic control and disasters. They are "closely" supervised by RCMP, and given peace officer status; and

Have general duty patrol duties, like attending calls, check stops, scene security and person searches. They are "directly" supervised by RCMP and have peace officer status.

There are national training standards for each tier. Auxiliary members are not paid.

DECAL 'DISRESPECTFUL' BUT NOT CRIMINAL: RCMP

On March 5, Mounties said Red Deer RCMP's general investigative section contacted the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) after finding there were "insufficient grounds to pursue charges."

ALERT confirmed a member reviewed the report from the Red Deer RCMP, but said it was not involved in the investigation.

Red Deer RCMP also consulted with members from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), concluding no charges would be pursued related to what they called the "distasteful decal."

They said the image did not meet the criteria in the Criminal Code to be classified as child pornography.

"The Alberta RCMP take the exploitation of children very seriously, and we believe the image in circulation is extremely disrespectful.

"However, in this case and at this time there are insufficient grounds with which to pursue charges."

The decal allegedly depicts a sex act with a female figure who appears to be 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg. The image shows a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind. "Greta" is scrawled across her back. Directly below sits the logo of X-Site Energy Services.

The company issued an apology on its website on March 2 and committed to recovering and destroying the stickers.

ALERT was created in 2006 to combat organized crime. The system sees municipal and RCMP officers across the province work together on cases like drug trafficking, child exploitation and gang violence.