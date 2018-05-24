A mix of sizzling temperatures and low reservoirs has prompted two municipalities in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region to introduce water restrictions.

On Thursday afternoon, Leduc County started asking residents to voluntarily limit non-essential water use.

It said the hot, dry weather has resulted in more water use, and it wants to ensure water reservoirs are “sufficient for peak customer and firefighting demands.”

Non-essential water use includes watering lawns, washing vehicles, filling pools, running partial loads of dishes or laundry, and irrigation.

On Wednesday, the Town of Stony Plain introduced an odd/even water restriction for the two weeks.

Under this restriction, people who live in even-numbered homes may perform non-essential water use on even-numbered days and vice-versa for odd-numbered homes.

The town said the restriction is necessary because of low reservoir levels.

“The odd/even water restriction allows residents to continue performing their regular tasks while working together as a community to build the reservoir levels back up,” Paul Hanlan, the town’s general manager of planning and infrastructure, said.

Updates for Leduc can be found here; updates for Stony Plain can be found here.