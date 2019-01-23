

Peter Chiarelli is out as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson says the decision to fire Chiarelli was made prior to last night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, and the news was delivered to the GM after the second period.

“I thought it was right that Peter would have the chance to leave the building in the way that he saw fit.”

Before the news broke, fans in the stands were chanting for Chiarelli’s dismissal.

A "Fire Chiarelli" chant broke out in the second period. So far it seems to be in just one section #Oilers #yeg pic.twitter.com/rafaIxVCOv — Nahreman Issa (@NahremanIssaCTV) January 23, 2019

In the end, the Oilers lost 3-2 to the last place Red Wings.

The Oilers are headed into the All-Star break with nine losses in the past 11 home games. They are in position to miss the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 years.

Right now they are three points back of the final wild-card spot in the western conference.

Nicholson says Chiarelli was disappointed by the news, but not surprised.

“He felt he let the organization down by not getting the team into the playoffs.”

Nicholson confirmed that assistant GM Keith Gretzky will take over for Chiarelli until a new general manager is hired.

Despite the recent firing of Todd McLellan, and now the removal of Chiarelli, Nicholson says the team has the main pieces it needs to succed.

“Were not into a rebuild,” Nicholson said. “We have the best player in the world; we have some real great players in the dressing room.”

Nicholson says Ken Hitchcock’s role with the team will not change this season.