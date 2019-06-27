You have three days off and don't know what to do? You've come to the right place.

CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of events around the city this weekend.

It's the final weekend of the Edmonton International Jazz Festival.

There are more than 10 shows left, including Empirical on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at The Yardbird Suite; The Writers' Guild on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at The Blue Chair Café; and the Edmonton Jazz Ensemble at The Yardbird Suite on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Need something more exciting than jazz during the long weekend? Boodang's BOMFEST festival is back in Edmonton.

Zhu, RL Grime, and Tiesto are headlining each night of the festival at the Edmonton Expo Grounds.

Switching gears: The Works Art & Design Festival is going strong until next Tuesday with visual art, design and live entertainment at the Alberta Legislature grounds. Plus, the event is free.

High-flying acrobatics and tricks, towers of balanced bodies and many more circus acts at the West Edmonton Mall this weekend and beyond.

The festival in Old Strathcona begins on Friday and runs until July 7. There are professional sand carvings, live music, and on Monday there will be a Canada Day picnic.

Still feeling the Toronto Raptors championship fever? Catch the Edmonton Stingers take on the Niagara River Lions at the Edmonton EXPO Centre Friday at 7 p.m.

FC Edmonton is hosting HFX Wanderers FC on Canada Day at 1:30 p.m. The Eddies have won two matches in a row.