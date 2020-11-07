EDMONTON -- A snowfall warning remains in effect for many parts of the province, including the City of Edmonton.

As much as 30 centimetres is expected to fall before the storm tracks east.

“Too much too soon,” said Edmonton resident Nicholas Montanez.

“Kind of expected it,” said his neighbour Lyle White. “It was just too nice of a November,” he said with a laugh.

“First snow, I love it,” he said. “It’s clean.”

A few blocks away - more Edmontonians were hard at work clearing the snow from their driveways.

“Oh my god it’s crazy,” said Aaron Williams. “I didn’t go to work because we shut down for the snow but I didn’t really know how strong it was going to come on.”

He did a bit of help clearing his driveway.

“Sometimes let me work and play with the snow,” said 4-year-old Kai Williams.

However not everyone was completely prepared for so much snow.

“Not fun to drive in but what are you going to do?” Said Alyssa Lawrence.

“Should have been more prepared with winter tires but here are,” she said with a laugh.

In a nearby parking lot, another man, was busy taping a broken taillight on his car after winding up in a minor fender bender earlier in the day.

“I’m going to put my snow tires on now,” he said. “I have them at home.”

Between midnight and 4 p.m. Saturday, Edmonton Police Service said 125 crashes were reported.

The City of Edmonton has its snow clearing equipment out focusing on major routes first.

“Once completed, we’ll be completing our collector roads and bus routes,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor with the City’s Infrastructure Field Operations.

“If you see us out there, please give us room to work so we an clear the roads safely, and if possible, please move your cars off the road so we can do a better job,” Grant said.

The city is expected to decide late Saturday or early Sunday morning if a parking ban will go into effect.