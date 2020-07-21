EDMONTON -- The trial date has been set for a woman facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 65 horses were seized from a Parkland County ranch last year.

Patricia Moore appeared in Stony Plain court Tuesday morning.

She faces a total of 47 criminal charges by the RCMP and Alberta SPCA under the Animal Care Act.

In January 2019, Mounties seized 65 horses from a rural address west of Edmonton where three horses were found dead.

The charges against her include willfully causing pain, injury or suffering to an animal; killing, maiming, or injuring an animal; and failing to provide proper care to an animal.

The trial starts July 29.

Moore was fined and banned from owning more than two horses at once in 2012 after a court convicted her of allowing horses in her care to be "in distress."

Half of the horses seized in January were sold by the SPCA later that year.