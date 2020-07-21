Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Woman facing 47 charges in horse cruelty case given July trial date
Patricia Moore attends court in Stony Plain on July 21, 2020. Her trial will begin July 29, 2020.
EDMONTON -- The trial date has been set for a woman facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 65 horses were seized from a Parkland County ranch last year.
Patricia Moore appeared in Stony Plain court Tuesday morning.
She faces a total of 47 criminal charges by the RCMP and Alberta SPCA under the Animal Care Act.
In January 2019, Mounties seized 65 horses from a rural address west of Edmonton where three horses were found dead.
- READ MORE: Alta. woman charged after three horses found dead
- READ MORE: Change called for after Evansburg animal abuse case
The charges against her include willfully causing pain, injury or suffering to an animal; killing, maiming, or injuring an animal; and failing to provide proper care to an animal.
The trial starts July 29.
Moore was fined and banned from owning more than two horses at once in 2012 after a court convicted her of allowing horses in her care to be "in distress."
Half of the horses seized in January were sold by the SPCA later that year.