A 42-year-old woman traveling alone was killed early Saturday morning when her pick-up truck collided with a semi south of Grande Prairie.

RMCP and emergency services were called to Highway 40 and Township Road 692, near Grovedale, around 1 a.m.

The woman was reportedly travelling north, and the semi south, when the crash happened.

The woman, a Lethbridge resident, died on scene.

The 32-year-old man, from Grande Prairie, driving the semi was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by STARS Air Ambulance.

RMCP and a collision analyst continue to investigate.

A detour was expected to remain in place for "several more hours" to allow for cleanup. Motorists were told to expect delays or to take detours around the area.