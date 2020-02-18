EDMONTON -- Wannabe astronauts attending the Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOS) S.P.A.C.E explorers camp came away inspired after a virtual presentation from the Canadian Space Agency on Tuesday.

They linked up with Magdalena Wierus, a Project Engineer on the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, for a video conference.

She spoke to students in Edmonton for 30 minutes from the CSA headquarters in Saint-Hubert, Quebec about the International Space Station and Canada’s contribution to the program.

Wierus also explored and promoted exciting science and technology careers available beyond being an astronaut.

Dahlia Bunnin, 10, thought it was the perfect way to spend a day off from school.

"It was really cool because it was nice to meet somebody who's a space engineer and I like space."

Inspired by Wierus, she added, "I really want to be an engineer when I grow up."

TWOS says this presentation was a great way to open up this science field to everyone.

"It's important for kids to realize that there are real people in Canada working with space, in space, helping people in space and seeing that it's a viable career option," explains TWOS Camps Manager Michelle Weinhandle.

"And that here in little old Edmonton if they could get a bit of that space bite then maybe they’re going to be the next engineers or astronauts."

TWOS offer science related one day camps during PD days and week-long camps over spring break and summer vacation.