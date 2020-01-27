EDMONTON -- Several Albertans have been tested for the coronavirus but no cases have been confirmed, the province said.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services are working together in case there is a coronavirus diagnosis in the province.

"Several cases have been tested so far and we expect more to be tested in the coming days," Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw would not say how many people have been tested, and stressed the only number that matters is "zero confirmed" cases.

She also said Albertans are more likely to suffer respiratory issues from the common cold or influenza.

An Ontario man has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after coming back from Wuhan, China, while his wife is now considered "presumptive positive." There are another 19 cases under investigation related to people who have travelled to China and are showing relevant symptoms.

The outbreak originated in Wahun and has killed at least 80 people and infected another 2,700.

There are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.