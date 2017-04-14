Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS Homicide investigating fatal stabbing
19-year-old Brandon Provencher is dead after being stabbed during an altercation at the Coliseum LRT Station Thursday afternoon.
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 6:28PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:12AM MDT
EPS Homicide is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed near the Coliseum LRT Station Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a transit stop at the 118 Avenue underpass after receiving a call from a passing driver.
Brandon Provencher sustained stab wounds to his upper body during an altercation with another man, and after life-saving surgery, he died in the hospital Friday, family members told CTV News.
Police said a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
An autopsy has not been scheduled, police said.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- 'I thought it was April Fools': Edmonton family wins STARS Lottery Home 1
- EPS Homicide investigating fatal stabbing
- AMVIC lays 24 charges against former EPS officer 1
- Snowfall warnings issued for Edmonton, parts of central and northern Alberta
- EPS seek public help to locate missing man
- RCMP searching for man suspected of stealing kitten 1
- Two dead in serious crash on Hwy 2 north of Sexsmith, Alta
- Man charged in violent weekend confrontation caught on video 2
- Two charged after police in Alberta, Saskatchewan seize fentanyl