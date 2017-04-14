EPS Homicide is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed near the Coliseum LRT Station Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a transit stop at the 118 Avenue underpass after receiving a call from a passing driver.

Brandon Provencher sustained stab wounds to his upper body during an altercation with another man, and after life-saving surgery, he died in the hospital Friday, family members told CTV News.

Police said a suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

An autopsy has not been scheduled, police said.